

BSEC move to amend debt securities rules

When a company issues bonds, related law obliges it to make regular interest payments to bondholders and repay their principal investments once the bonds mature.

If a company fails to maintain the obligations, whether it is in the form of a missed interest payment or a missed principal payment, the company will be considered a bond defaulter.

Maintaining the obligations is especially important when someone buys long-term bonds with far-off maturity dates, as a lot can happen to an issuer's finances over time, the BSEC officials said.

In the rules, the commission would categorise bond issuers into three, such as substandard, doubtful and defaulter, on the basis of their delay in payment of regular interest and principal after redemption of the bonds, they said.

The trustee of the bonds would put information regarding the bond activities in the database, they said. BSEC has been approving a significant number of companies to raise capital through issuing bonds in recent years.

BSEC approved 22 companies, including 16 banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), to float bonds worth Tk 12,576 crore in 2021. As the issuance of bonds is increasing, the necessity of scrutinising and monitoring bonds payment has become essential for the securities regulator, BSEC officials said.

BSEC would impose on the bond defaulters penalties, including barring of issuer company from making any kind of capital raise, BSEC officials said. Besides, it would suggest the Bangladesh Bank (BB) not to allow bond defaulters getting loans from banks, they said.

BSEC commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the commission made the initiative as it was approving different kinds of bonds. BSEC would take precautionary measures to safeguard the investors' interest, he said.

Earlier in October 2019, BB suggested that the commission should create its own database and offer the banks and financial institutions access to it to ensure that defaulters of bonds and debentures cannot secure fresh loans. The central bank declined to include bond defaulters in its Credit Information Bureau as such inclusion goes against the BB Order, 1972.

The BB's recommendation came after a committee formed over long-term financing and capital market development at a meeting on September 19, 2019 came up with a proposal that the central bank should include defaulters of bonds and debentures in its CIB database.

The committee found defaulters were getting bank loans without facing any question and suggested that the central bank should address the matter. It justified such database must be created under the supervision of the BSEC as the stock market regulatory body approves bonds and debentures. Currently, banks are the top issuers of bonds.















The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has initiated a move to create a database on defaulters of bonds to bring the issuers to book. BSEC will amend the Debt Securities Rules- 2021 and include a provision in the rules to define bond defaulter, BSEC officials said.When a company issues bonds, related law obliges it to make regular interest payments to bondholders and repay their principal investments once the bonds mature.If a company fails to maintain the obligations, whether it is in the form of a missed interest payment or a missed principal payment, the company will be considered a bond defaulter.Maintaining the obligations is especially important when someone buys long-term bonds with far-off maturity dates, as a lot can happen to an issuer's finances over time, the BSEC officials said.In the rules, the commission would categorise bond issuers into three, such as substandard, doubtful and defaulter, on the basis of their delay in payment of regular interest and principal after redemption of the bonds, they said.The trustee of the bonds would put information regarding the bond activities in the database, they said. BSEC has been approving a significant number of companies to raise capital through issuing bonds in recent years.BSEC approved 22 companies, including 16 banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI), to float bonds worth Tk 12,576 crore in 2021. As the issuance of bonds is increasing, the necessity of scrutinising and monitoring bonds payment has become essential for the securities regulator, BSEC officials said.BSEC would impose on the bond defaulters penalties, including barring of issuer company from making any kind of capital raise, BSEC officials said. Besides, it would suggest the Bangladesh Bank (BB) not to allow bond defaulters getting loans from banks, they said.BSEC commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed told The Daily Observer that the commission made the initiative as it was approving different kinds of bonds. BSEC would take precautionary measures to safeguard the investors' interest, he said.Earlier in October 2019, BB suggested that the commission should create its own database and offer the banks and financial institutions access to it to ensure that defaulters of bonds and debentures cannot secure fresh loans. The central bank declined to include bond defaulters in its Credit Information Bureau as such inclusion goes against the BB Order, 1972.The BB's recommendation came after a committee formed over long-term financing and capital market development at a meeting on September 19, 2019 came up with a proposal that the central bank should include defaulters of bonds and debentures in its CIB database.The committee found defaulters were getting bank loans without facing any question and suggested that the central bank should address the matter. It justified such database must be created under the supervision of the BSEC as the stock market regulatory body approves bonds and debentures. Currently, banks are the top issuers of bonds.