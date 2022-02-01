Video
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022
Vivo saw excellent 2021 with new smartphones

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

vivo had started the year 2021 with a bang by introducing staggering new smartphones and continued its effort throughout the year, introducing X60 Pro, X70 Pro 5G, V21, Y21, Y12s, says a press release.
vivo made a significant breakthrough in the smartphone industry with the launch of vivo X60 Pro that arrived with a state-of-the-art imaging technology co-engineered in collaboration with ZEISS, a world leader in optics and optoelectronics.
X60 Pro became the top smartphone in Bangladesh to provide exceptional photography. In Bangladesh, the X60 Pro has surpassed all other smartphones to provide an amazing photography experience. The X60 Pro's Gimbal Stabilization 2.0, Superb Night Camera 2.0, 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM make it a powerful player.
Recently launched X70 Pro is one of the best-selling smartphones in the local market.  The smartphone has revolutionized photography using bleeding-edge mobile imaging features to capture stunning photographs and videos anytime. Equipped with a rear-quad camera array of a 50MP + 12MP + 12MP + 8MP setup together with an Ultra-Sensing Gimbal Camera ensures crystal-clear shots and superb stability even at night.  
When it comes to another vivo great seller, V21 has carved out a unique niche among the youth. It was packed with advanced technology, impressive camera and selfie features, and an ergonomic design that made it extremely valuable.











