Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:28 AM
‘Wrong decisions have hurt Iran’s economy’

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

TEHRAN, Jan 31: Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said Sunday that the country's poor economic situation was not only due to international sanctions but also to government mismanagement.
"Wrong decisions and shortcomings" were part of the reason for the Islamic republic's "unsatisfactory" economic data, he said about the decade from March 2011 to last year. Indicators such as "GDP growth, capital formation, inflation, housing and liquidity growth were not satisfactory," Khamenei said. "The main cause of these problems is not only sanctions, but also wrong decisions and shortcomings," he told a meeting with economic officials. "If the authorities had cooperated more with the producers in these 10 years, the damage would have been less, and the successes would have been greater," he added in an implicit attack on former president Hassan Rouhani's governments from 2013 to 2021.
Iran, which last year elected President Ebrahim Raisi, has been hit by severe economic sanctions imposed in 2018 by the United States, and has seen its inflation rate surge to close to 60 percent.    AFP


