Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

HP brings HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156
Business Desk

HP on Monday announced to expand its flagship Pavilion notebook portfolio with the introduction of HP Pavilion Aero 13, the lightest AMD-based consumer notebook weighing less than 1 kilogram, in Bangladesh.
Made with sustainable, recycled material, the PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U & AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics.
HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13-be0345AU available at a starting price of Tk 95,000 with Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2019/Finger Print Reader/13.3 WQXGA (2560x1600) Antiglare 400 nits IPS Narrow Border; Processor - Ryzen 7 5800U in 8GB and 512 SSD - Pale Rose Gold
HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13-be0216AU available at a starting price of Tk 85,000 Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2019/Finger Print Reader/13.3 WQXGA (2560x1600) Antiglare 400 nits IPS Narrow Border; Processor - Ryzen 5 5600U in 8GB and 512 SSD - Pale Rose Gold, says a press release.
The newest addition to this series - Pavilion Aero is the first pavilion notebook featuring a 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio1 for immersive viewing, along with complete magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided thin bezel for a premium look. It is available in Pale Rose Gold color and has a stunning design with the capability to enhance entertainment and productivity.
Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, (Personal Systems) HP India, Bangladesh & Srilanka said, "The HP Pavilion Aero 13 meets the changing mobility needs of consumers with unparalleled performance. It is a reflection of our commitment to offer solutions which empowers users to be productive and entertained without compromising on the look and feel of the device".
Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U & AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, the Pavilion Aero comes with Windows 11. Users can access fast and reliable Wi-Fi2 connectivity with available wireless with up to 10.5 hours of battery life3. It offers a fast and responsive processor while working or browsing. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the first Pavilion notebook to provide a 90% screen-to-body-ratio, providing for increased viewability and convenient content visibility1.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BASIC Bank opens four sub-branches
NBL holds workshop on risk management
IBBL awarded as Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in BD
AB Bank inks deal with GP
High gas prices to hit demand in 2022: IEA
Mahbubur Rahman becomes Chairman of BPDB
Ryanair slashes losses but Omicron hit winter bookings
US-Bangla Airlines launches Dhaka-Sharjah flights


Latest News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft