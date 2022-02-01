HP brings HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop

HP on Monday announced to expand its flagship Pavilion notebook portfolio with the introduction of HP Pavilion Aero 13, the lightest AMD-based consumer notebook weighing less than 1 kilogram, in Bangladesh.

Made with sustainable, recycled material, the PC is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U & AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics.

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13-be0345AU available at a starting price of Tk 95,000 with Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2019/Finger Print Reader/13.3 WQXGA (2560x1600) Antiglare 400 nits IPS Narrow Border; Processor - Ryzen 7 5800U in 8GB and 512 SSD - Pale Rose Gold

HP Pavilion Aero Laptop 13-be0216AU available at a starting price of Tk 85,000 Windows 11, Microsoft Office 2019/Finger Print Reader/13.3 WQXGA (2560x1600) Antiglare 400 nits IPS Narrow Border; Processor - Ryzen 5 5600U in 8GB and 512 SSD - Pale Rose Gold, says a press release.

The newest addition to this series - Pavilion Aero is the first pavilion notebook featuring a 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio1 for immersive viewing, along with complete magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided thin bezel for a premium look. It is available in Pale Rose Gold color and has a stunning design with the capability to enhance entertainment and productivity.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, (Personal Systems) HP India, Bangladesh & Srilanka said, "The HP Pavilion Aero 13 meets the changing mobility needs of consumers with unparalleled performance. It is a reflection of our commitment to offer solutions which empowers users to be productive and entertained without compromising on the look and feel of the device".

Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U & AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics, the Pavilion Aero comes with Windows 11. Users can access fast and reliable Wi-Fi2 connectivity with available wireless with up to 10.5 hours of battery life3. It offers a fast and responsive processor while working or browsing. The Pavilion Aero 13 is the first Pavilion notebook to provide a 90% screen-to-body-ratio, providing for increased viewability and convenient content visibility1.









