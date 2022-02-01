Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Expansion of clean energy a must for balanced dev: Nasrul

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid Monday said expansion of clean energy is a must for balanced development.
"Balance distribution of modern technology for increasing the use of renewable energy is required, keeping the environment safe," he said this while speaking as the chief guest at a closing ceremony virtually.
Renewable Energy Efficiency Programme was held in collaboration of German government's technical support with SDREA chairman Md Alauddin in the chair.
The state minister said the GIZ played a vital role for building awareness about renewable energy in the society.
"It is necessary to emphasis on efficiency and conservation of clean and renewable energy with coordination of technology, economic and overall development alongside the environment," he said.
Nasrul, however, said that the existing incentives on renewable energy will be continued.
Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain moderated the programme, which was addressed, among others, by SREDA ex-chairman Anwarul Islam Sikder, former Professor of BUET Dr M Nurul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) Md Abdur Rauf Miah, BGMEA Director Abdullah Heel Rakib, BSREA President Dilip Chandra Barua and Country Director of GIZ Bangladesh Dr Angelika Fleddermann.
Among others, ERD secretary Fatima Yasmin, power secretary Habibur Rahman and German Ambassador Achim Troster were connected and delivered their speeches.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BASIC Bank opens four sub-branches
NBL holds workshop on risk management
IBBL awarded as Strongest Islamic Retail Bank in BD
AB Bank inks deal with GP
High gas prices to hit demand in 2022: IEA
Mahbubur Rahman becomes Chairman of BPDB
Ryanair slashes losses but Omicron hit winter bookings
US-Bangla Airlines launches Dhaka-Sharjah flights


Latest News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft