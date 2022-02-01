Video
Stocks fall for 2nd running day on profit booking

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the second consecutive day as the dominant small investors continued to book profit on previous gains.
DSEX, the prime index of the DDSE fell 65.26 points or 0.93 per cent to 6,926, the lowest in three weeks since January 4, when the DSEX was 6,892. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also fell 26 points to 2,559 and the DSE Shariah Indexlost 9.27 points to 1,481 at the close of the trading.
Turnover, stood at Tk 12.15 billion, down 9.0 per cent lower from the previous day's tally of Tk 13.33 billion. Of the 380 issues traded, 264 declined, 72 advanced and 44 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
A total number of 272,471 trades were executed in the day's trading session with a trading volume of 305.17 million securities. The market capitalisation of the DSE dropped to Tk 5,569 billion on Monday, down from Tk 5,605 billion in the previous session.
Newly listed Union Bank, which lost 0.75 per cent, was the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 903 million changing hands, closely followed by Beximco (Tk 651 million), Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (Tk 502 million), National Polymer (Tk 410 million) and Queen South Textile Mills (Tk 384 million).
BD Thai Food & Beverage was the day's top gainer, posting a 10 per cent rise while National Feed Mills was the worst loser, losing 8.78 per cent.
The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) lost 190 points to 20,298 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) lost 114 points to close at 12,194.


