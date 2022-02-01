Bangladesh Bank legitimises 55 online marketplaces

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday approves a list of 55 online marketplaces, including Upwork, for the country's freelancers, making export earnings from those marketplaces as eligible to receive cash incentive against exports of software and ITES services.

The approval of the central bank was made based on a letter of Information and Communication Technology Division in which the ministry named the online marketplaces as eligible market place.

The ICT Division mentioned the list of marketplaces a preliminary one. As per the BB's announcement, freelancers are eligible to receive 4 per cent cash incentive against export of software and ITES services.

Export of software and ITES services up to a certain amount at the institutional level can be executed through international marketplaces.

Up to the threshold, cash incentive is available without import information on TT message. In this case, export needs to be executed through international market places recognised by the ICT Division.

Apart from Upwork, the other eligible online marketplaces are Fiver, Freelancer, Guru, People Per Hour, Toptal, FlexJobs, 99designs, SimplyHired, Aquent, PubLoft, Designhill, Bark, Golance, FreeUp, Hubstaff Talent, SolidGigs, We Work Remotely, Gigster, Dribbble, Behance, CloudPeeps, Envato, Hackerone, Amazon Mechanical Turk, Shutterstock, Adobe Stock, iStock, Depositphotos, 123rf, Pond5, Dreamstime, Creative Market, CanStockPhoto, Alamy, Unity Asset Store, Sketchfab, Freepik, Awin, Shareasale, Flexoffers, MaxBounty, Tradedoubler, CJ Affiliate, Viglink, JVZoo, Rakuten, ClickBank, Amazon Associates, Walmart Affiliate, Google AdSense, Facebook Monetization, YouTube Monetization, AppStore and Playstore.













