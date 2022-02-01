Lending rates up but interest didn't rise on deposits



Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mutual Trust Bank Ltd

"Effective yield has increased slightly through recovery and rescheduling of loans in December," Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mutual Trust Bank Limited, told The Daily Observer on Monday.

The weighted average interest rate on lending rose to 7.18 per cent in December 2021 from 7.15 per cent in the previous month while such rate on deposits remained unchanged at 3.99 per cent, according to the latest statistics of Bangladesh Bank (BB).

The interest rates on lending increased slightly during the period under review following a rebound in demand for credits, particularly from the private sector, in recent months, according to the senior bankers.

The growth in the private-sector-credit flow rose to 10.11 per cent in November 2021 on a year-on-year basis from 9.44 per cent a month before. It was 7.55 per cent in May 2021.

"Higher trade financing for settling import-payment obligations through discounting of bills in foreign currency has pushed up the private-sector-credit growth in the recent months," a senior executive of a leading private commercial bank (PCB) told the FE on the day.

He also said the existing trend of trade financing may continue in the coming months if the higher prices of essential commodities on the global market remain unchanged.

"There is no scope to lower the interest rates on deposit further following the BB directive," the private banker explains. All the scheduled banks have already been instructed to fix interest rates on term deposits with maturity of three months and above at rates not less than the rate of inflation published three months before.

Maximum lending rate was fixed at 9.0 per cent with effect since April 2020. "The existing upward trend in lending rate may continue in the coming months if the demand for credits persists," the private banker predicts.

Meanwhile, the average spread with state-owned commercial banks (SoCBs) was 2.34 per cent in December, 3.31 per cent with PCBs, 5.23 per cent with foreign commercial banks (FCBs) and 1.56 per cent with specialised banks (SBs).

In April 2020, the spread squeezed significantly to 2.92 per cent from 4.07 per cent in March following the implementation of the single-digit interest rate in the banking sector.

Earlier, the central bank had instructed all the scheduled banks to fix a maximum 9.0-per cent interest rate on all loans except credit cards as part of the government initiative towards bringing down the rate to single digit from April 01, 2020.









