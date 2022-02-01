DB arrests eight dacoits in City

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Monday arrested eight members of a dacoits gang and seized arms, wireless, handcuff, DB's Jacket and a microbus from their possessions.

Separate teams of the DB, acting on a tip-off, conducted drives at Mohammadpur Bheribandh Vanga Mosque area of the City and arrested them, Additional Commissioner of the DB Md Hafiz Akhter disclosed the information to the media at the DMP Media Centre here.

Among others, Joint Commissioner of the DB Md Harun-or-Rashid, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the DB Tejgaon Zone Md Wahid-ul-Islam and DC Media Md Faruk Hossain were present at the media briefing.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Md Mozammal Hossain alias Apel, Md Jahangir Alam, Md Zamir Khan, Md Mojibar Rahman Mojid, Md Masum Gazi, Shafiqul Kharadi, Md Kuddus Ali and Md Kauser Mia.

The DB teams recovered a Microbus, one short gun, a wireless set, and a handcuff, two jackets of DB, two Chapaties and two sharp knives from their possession.

Police said the arrested dacoits are the active members of an organized gang who were active in Tangail, Gazipur, Manikganj, Hobiganj, Brahmanbaria and Dhaka City and its surrounding areas. Two cases were lodged with Mohammadpur Police Station in this connection. -BSS