Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:26 AM
587 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 218

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: A total of 587 people were detected positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till Monday after testing 2,766 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district.
The Covid-19 positivity rate in the district is 21.22 percent.
With the new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,19,714 in the district, Dr. Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram said on Monday.
The number of positive cases continues rising rapidly in the last one month amid a declining trend in the recovery rate of the infected patients.
At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients raised to 99,405 with the recovery of 495 more patients during the time in the district.    -BSS


