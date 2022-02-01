CU first year class to begin on Feb 22

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: The first year (Honours) class of Chittagong University (CU) for the academic year 2020-21 will begin on February 22.

University Registrar (Acting) SM Monirul Hasan confirmed the matter and said at a meeting of the Deans Committee has fixed the start date of the first year class.

"If there is no outbreak of corona, academic activities of the students of 2020-21 academic year will start in-persons. If the Corona situation is not under control we have plans to start online classes", he added.









