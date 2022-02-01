Unimpeded power supply for irrigation

It is encouraging to note that the government has instructed utility agencies to get prepared in advance to ensure uninterrupted supply of 15,500 MW power during the upcoming irrigation season. It has been estimated that the total demand of electricity for irrigation purpose would be 2375 MW which is 60 MW more than previous year. For the entire season it would require some 14,000 MW power during the upcoming irrigation season, and it is quite a challenge indeed.



Reportedly, 1,600 mmcfd gas , 70, 500 metric tons of furnace oil and 30, 700 metric tons of diesel will be required to ensure supply of 14,000 MW power. Irrigation is essential for crops in the dry season. In Bangladesh, there is widespread use of both shallow and deep tube wells for irrigation of agricultural lands. High-yielding rice varieties and other crops are very susceptible to drought and need very frequent irrigation, especially in the dry season.



The point, however, as much as it is crucial to ensure smooth supply of electricity for the upcoming season - it is equally important to stop excessive use of ground water - mostly extracted for paddy farming, rice mill operations and other industrial purposes. Indiscriminate use of ground water has not only affecting a particular region of the country, but also fast depleting ground water reserves on the whole.



In terms of growing our rice , Bangladesh is the world's fourth largest rice-producing country, and groundwater provides 75 percent of the water needed for rice irrigation. Reportedly some 3,000 litres of water are required to produce just one kilogram of Boro rice, and this estimate doesn't even count the water being used up in the rice mills. It is thus crystal-clear, unless steps are taken urgently, thousands of farmers and rural communities across the country will suffer deeply from lack of adequate levels of groundwater.



However, another key point we would touch over is on the topic of irrigation cost in the country. Following unimpeded supply of electricity for irrigation purpose, government's energy and agriculture authorities must come forward to aid farmers to cope with higher diesel and power price , if need be subsidise the costs. Reportedly, by following conventional methods it takes over 4, 000 Taka to irrigate one Bigha of land. Understandably, diesel run methods are expensive as well. Therefore, a solution is to popularise solar irrigation systems among our farmers.



According to a research study, our farmers can save up to 28 percent of their costs for each bigha of land if they use solar-powered pumps in place of diesel-run ones to irrigate croplands. Last but not least, uninterrupted power supply to aid irrigation programme must be properly coordinated by active participation of all stakeholders.