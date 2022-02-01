Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Exams postponed, who is responsible?

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167

Dear Sir

The Corona epidemic is gaining momentum, but now it is reversing. There are about 2,274 colleges offering honours courses in government and private colleges affiliated to the National University. And the number of students is about 28 lakh.

Honours first year students are given promotion to second year and second year students are given promotion to third year. But the honours fourth year examination was going on but it was postponed due to the closure of the educational institution. The seven colleges affiliated to DU and the madrasas under the Islamic Arabic University are conducting self-examination in accordance with the health rules as per their earlier routine. The National University is not taking any action there. National University students are now disappointed!

Therefore, in such a situation, I would like to draw the attention of the Ministry of Education and the authorities to ensure that the National University plays a proper role in the interest of the students in this regard.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Exams postponed, who is responsible?
Saving the military regime, not Myanmar's people
LMS during Covid-19 and beyond
Ragging on campuses: Not all about politics
Question paper leakage: A lurking ghost
US sanctions on RAB asks for strong diplomatic effort
Suicide is no solution
Tea becomes hope for farmers amid record production in Bangladesh


Latest News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft