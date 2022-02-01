Exams postponed, who is responsible?

Dear Sir



The Corona epidemic is gaining momentum, but now it is reversing. There are about 2,274 colleges offering honours courses in government and private colleges affiliated to the National University. And the number of students is about 28 lakh.



Honours first year students are given promotion to second year and second year students are given promotion to third year. But the honours fourth year examination was going on but it was postponed due to the closure of the educational institution. The seven colleges affiliated to DU and the madrasas under the Islamic Arabic University are conducting self-examination in accordance with the health rules as per their earlier routine. The National University is not taking any action there. National University students are now disappointed!



Therefore, in such a situation, I would like to draw the attention of the Ministry of Education and the authorities to ensure that the National University plays a proper role in the interest of the students in this regard.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID