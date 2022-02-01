

LMS during Covid-19 and beyond



During 2012-18 I explored the effectiveness of a number of Learning Management Systems--Canvas, Blackboard, Moodle and many more as part of my post graduation at several universities including Harvard University USA. LMS was their integral part of disseminating quality education just like pen and paper--it was well ahead of the Covid-19.



Based on my extensive research in blended, online and digital education in the socio-economic and technological context of Bangladesh, I led a students' project and developed the LMS Zero at Daffodil University--Zero (Setup and Recurrent) Cost, Zero Complexity, Zero Maintenance. It is based on the integration of API based Learning Management System, Content Management System, Mobile Application with no hosting required. The project is equally effective in face-to-face, online or blended education. Now if we get necessary permission and support, the project can be deployed to all 5,500 colleges of Bangladesh within 3-5 months with a guarantee that it won't down your expectations.



LMS in general is a software application for the administration, documentation, tracking, reporting, automation, and delivery of educational courses or training programs. It is a tool for quality education that is practised at good universities for the last 10-15 years with face-to-face class.LMS supports any type of education, and it has no particular relation to online education. For instance, last semester at Daffodil we conducted mostly online, then came back to face-to-face and now we have shifted to online again keeping the LMS as a common platform for seamless transition.



Covid-19 is not over yet, and we should not consider it as the last pandemic we are facing. Rather than waiting for the high-speed Internet and one student one device, we should capitalize on what we have and keep our education continuing during the pandemic and beyond. Over the last decade LMS industry has faced a massive growth in usage at good universities across the world but not in Bangladesh. Let's explore the key reasons minutely. Our teachers do not have positive mindset about blended, online and digital learning, therefore not habituated with LMS at all. The pandemic has provided evidence that, this type of learning is the new normal for education. Often we attribute our infrastructural limitations to online and blended education. Change the mindset we need.



Lack of interest in investing financial and human resources to LMS and digital education is another reason. Each LMS system requires setup cost and recurrent cost, for instance there is $25 per student per year cost for using Canvas LMS. In case of Moodle LMS hosting services and maintenance it requires a substantial amount of money and manpower which we do not want to consider. Even after deploying a LMS system, if there is a downtime of server we experience, the system is ascribed as bad permanently though we do not have enough support staff for troubleshooting. Most of the high-end LMSs are not so easy and simple to use, particularly for the non-IT teachers and seniors.



These are supported by many studies, which indicate that operational cost, lack of support and maintenance, complexity of usage, absence of teachers' training are the key factors of our institutions for not deploying and using LMS. For instance, it is hard to find skilled personnel at our universities for teachers' training on LMS, therefore it is absurd and not viable to think about implementing such systems at the Primary, Secondary and Higher Secondary levels of education in Bangladesh.

As part of this project, a digital education hub will be established at each participating educational institution. It is an API based LMS solution on Google platforms comprising components relating to (i) teaching-learning, (ii) assessment, (iii) learning analytics, (iv) grading and reporting, (v) interactive video creation, (vi) content repository, (vii) mobile application and many more. And all the facilities are totally free of cost and accessible anytime, anywhere. Unlike other existing systems, it can work as an integrated digital solution for schools or colleges in one place. This approach of empowering people will enable educational institutions to become self-reliant and uninterrupted now and in the future.



This particular project has thoroughly addressed many issues and proposed a stable and all-inclusive solutions having the following features: (i) No server or hosting service required; (ii) no monthly, yearly or initial setup cost; (iii) easier integration to institutional websites; (iv) built-in result processing system and analytics; (v) institutional email and drive space for all students, teachers and staff; (vi) Highly unlikely to getting server down; (vii) Accessible to mobile devices anytime, anywhere; (viii) Almost no maintenance required; and (ix) Minimum trainings are sufficient. This project is targeted to deploy primary to higher secondary institutions initially (Grade I-XII). Disadvantaged and poor schools or colleges will get preference in deployment.



Covid-19 pandemic has raised significant challenges as well as opportunities for education and training communities worldwide. The advancement we have made today in blended, online and digital education within such a quick timeframe is quite incredible due to the prompt actions from the Ministry of Education, UGC and relevant bodies at the advent of Covid-19, which could have taken 5-10 years otherwise. Now all walks of people experienced its importance, and we should capitalize on it.



If blended education is comprehended appropriately, we won't have to discontinue education, teachers won't have to search odd jobs for their survival, and students won't feel dejected. We should not also neglect the global trends of online and digital education industry that may worth $375 Billion by 2026 and could easily be a good source of earning revenues for us.



The LMS Zero Project is simple, but it is innovative, doable, sustainable, scalable and impactful. It can pave the way for ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. In Bangladesh it is interesting to know that among the bottom 20 percent people, 4.8 percent have TVs, but 8.3 percent have Internet access.



The ITU Giga or Tesla Starlink project could change the whole landscape of Internet connectivity dramatically. Thus, Internet is increasingly becoming accessible and cheaper to all walks of people. The LMS Zero is expected to comply with the New National Curriculum of Bangladesh and if the project can be integrated with Google Chromebook even on a rental basis for borrowing at the library, the project could prove itself as one of the best solutions for inclusive digital education globally.

Dr Md Aktaruzzaman, Director, Blended Learning Centre & Attached Prof, CSE Department, Daffodil International University







