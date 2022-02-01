

Ragging on campuses: Not all about politics



Ragging, contrary to what is generally presumed, is not always about politics, i.e. student body affiliated with the ruling party exercising undue power over "general" students. But there are often overlooked dimensions of the social evil we call ragging thathave nothing to do with politics as it is understood. Nor is ragging a public university exclusive phenomenon. Ragging is rampant even on campuses that pride themselves in providing a 'politics-free' environment.



It is not the case that the dirt of conventional student politics has stealthily made its way to politics-free campuses.The reality is that "general" students fare equally with their "political" counterparts when it comes to torturing fellow students.



Indeed, this sort of ragging is not so new at all. Bollywood, for example, has produced countless films covering the devastating effects of ragging and a vast majority of these films do not show, and rightly so, any correlation between perceived or genuine political power and the heinous act. Instead, ragging simply is an act of powerplay in which powerful students harass a less powerful ones - regardless of the politics.



A major source of power is various clubs which are supposed to provide platforms for students to exhibit and enhance their talents. The posts in university clubs are highly coveted and senior students holding those posts worshiped. There is also an unfounded assumption that being involved in these clubs will help one get a job after graduation.



At a time of increasing competition over jobs, this seems to freshmen a wonderful short-cut to employment. As such, they do everything in their limit (and often beyond) to get into those clubs and grab a post. The whole scenario does not necessarily reflect the reality on the ground. Not all extra-curricular activities lead to jobs at multi-national companies and being the president of an MUN club adds little to the CV of a job applicant if not complemented by skills and knowledge necessary to perform the duties of the job being applied for.



However, this imagined reality helps a great deal the senior students. In fact, they create and always remind junior students of this manufactured reality to demonstratetheir power - they can deliver you your dream job - and the necessity of showing them 'respect'.



Respecting these seniors entails bringing them cigarettes, performing several humiliating and/or embarrassing tasks they give (like proposing a girl), doing their personal works, and at the university I last attended, reserving seats for them on varsity buses, and so on and on. The entry to clubs is weaponized by these seniors.



Generally, they select new members and determine who will decorate the posts after they leave. The result is imaginable: if you fail to win the hearts and minds of the seniors, you will not succeed in the clubs' hierarchy (and, subsequently, will lose the edge vis-�-vis getting a job).



The club, however, is not the only way in which ragging is institutionalized. A bastardized notion of culture and unitycan also strip a freshman of the individuality that s/he deserves. In the name of preserving culture - which in many cases, by the way, is erected only a or two years ago - sophomore year students unleash on the newcomers what they underwent a year earlier. They force the newbies to give them Salam, and vacate their places at canteens and elsewhere in favour of the seniors, among other things.



As kowtowing the seniors promises a good future, a post at a varsity club to say the least, which will translate into popularity, finding collaborators among the freshers is more than easy. On behalf of the seniors, these collaborators organize unlawful meetings with the seniors, in which seniors ask the newcomers to perform several tasks, including ones that are sexual in nature.



Though a large chunk of the victims, like the major collaborators, are more than happy to be ragged by seniors as they too aspire to cozy up with them in pursuit of perceived benefits, one or two students may feel uncomfortable. Here is where the notion of unity comes at play. Invoking the sense of unity in the batch, the collaborators force the rebels to accept what they are subjected to. Hence, in the name of unity, personal freedom is encroached upon and the culture of ragging cemented.



Protesting against ragging is not easy any either. The same notion of unity would be cited if anyone reports to the authority and the student filing the complaint would be isolated. He or she would be subject to be bullying of an unimaginable scale. The situation is even worse for male students. While there exists an agreed upon view in the Bangladeshi society that hurling abuses at girls is a big no, harassing boys draws little attention. Even the strictest authority, saying what sort of man you are if you cannot take this much, may be tempted to disregard the complaints made by a male student.



The condition is also aggravated by the sheer lack of concern for mental health. Although many universities are considering the cases of ragging seriously, their definition of ragging hardly goes beyond physical assault. That the mental harassment can be as much as, if not more, traumatic than the physical one is often overlooked by everyone fighting this social evil.



Only students being mercilessly beaten up makes the headline, not the subtler, more enduring, and more effective system that compels one to give Salam everyone they encounter.

Md Ashraf Aziz IshrakFahim, Senior at Mahidol University International College, NakhonPathom, Thailand







Ragging on university campuses - especially the public ones - has been an issue for intense debate for several decades. Commentators have penned opinion pieces one after another, policymakers debated on talk shows, and netizens set the Bangladeshi social media spheres ablaze with posts on how inhumane and harmful ragging is and how to tackle it. Nevertheless, the discourse on ragging is centered on politics at the expense of other, equally important factors.Ragging, contrary to what is generally presumed, is not always about politics, i.e. student body affiliated with the ruling party exercising undue power over "general" students. But there are often overlooked dimensions of the social evil we call ragging thathave nothing to do with politics as it is understood. Nor is ragging a public university exclusive phenomenon. Ragging is rampant even on campuses that pride themselves in providing a 'politics-free' environment.It is not the case that the dirt of conventional student politics has stealthily made its way to politics-free campuses.The reality is that "general" students fare equally with their "political" counterparts when it comes to torturing fellow students.Indeed, this sort of ragging is not so new at all. Bollywood, for example, has produced countless films covering the devastating effects of ragging and a vast majority of these films do not show, and rightly so, any correlation between perceived or genuine political power and the heinous act. Instead, ragging simply is an act of powerplay in which powerful students harass a less powerful ones - regardless of the politics.A major source of power is various clubs which are supposed to provide platforms for students to exhibit and enhance their talents. The posts in university clubs are highly coveted and senior students holding those posts worshiped. There is also an unfounded assumption that being involved in these clubs will help one get a job after graduation.At a time of increasing competition over jobs, this seems to freshmen a wonderful short-cut to employment. As such, they do everything in their limit (and often beyond) to get into those clubs and grab a post. The whole scenario does not necessarily reflect the reality on the ground. Not all extra-curricular activities lead to jobs at multi-national companies and being the president of an MUN club adds little to the CV of a job applicant if not complemented by skills and knowledge necessary to perform the duties of the job being applied for.However, this imagined reality helps a great deal the senior students. In fact, they create and always remind junior students of this manufactured reality to demonstratetheir power - they can deliver you your dream job - and the necessity of showing them 'respect'.Respecting these seniors entails bringing them cigarettes, performing several humiliating and/or embarrassing tasks they give (like proposing a girl), doing their personal works, and at the university I last attended, reserving seats for them on varsity buses, and so on and on. The entry to clubs is weaponized by these seniors.Generally, they select new members and determine who will decorate the posts after they leave. The result is imaginable: if you fail to win the hearts and minds of the seniors, you will not succeed in the clubs' hierarchy (and, subsequently, will lose the edge vis-�-vis getting a job).The club, however, is not the only way in which ragging is institutionalized. A bastardized notion of culture and unitycan also strip a freshman of the individuality that s/he deserves. In the name of preserving culture - which in many cases, by the way, is erected only a or two years ago - sophomore year students unleash on the newcomers what they underwent a year earlier. They force the newbies to give them Salam, and vacate their places at canteens and elsewhere in favour of the seniors, among other things.As kowtowing the seniors promises a good future, a post at a varsity club to say the least, which will translate into popularity, finding collaborators among the freshers is more than easy. On behalf of the seniors, these collaborators organize unlawful meetings with the seniors, in which seniors ask the newcomers to perform several tasks, including ones that are sexual in nature.Though a large chunk of the victims, like the major collaborators, are more than happy to be ragged by seniors as they too aspire to cozy up with them in pursuit of perceived benefits, one or two students may feel uncomfortable. Here is where the notion of unity comes at play. Invoking the sense of unity in the batch, the collaborators force the rebels to accept what they are subjected to. Hence, in the name of unity, personal freedom is encroached upon and the culture of ragging cemented.Protesting against ragging is not easy any either. The same notion of unity would be cited if anyone reports to the authority and the student filing the complaint would be isolated. He or she would be subject to be bullying of an unimaginable scale. The situation is even worse for male students. While there exists an agreed upon view in the Bangladeshi society that hurling abuses at girls is a big no, harassing boys draws little attention. Even the strictest authority, saying what sort of man you are if you cannot take this much, may be tempted to disregard the complaints made by a male student.The condition is also aggravated by the sheer lack of concern for mental health. Although many universities are considering the cases of ragging seriously, their definition of ragging hardly goes beyond physical assault. That the mental harassment can be as much as, if not more, traumatic than the physical one is often overlooked by everyone fighting this social evil.Only students being mercilessly beaten up makes the headline, not the subtler, more enduring, and more effective system that compels one to give Salam everyone they encounter.Md Ashraf Aziz IshrakFahim, Senior at Mahidol University International College, NakhonPathom, Thailand