Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:25 AM
3 people murdered in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Our Correspondents

Three people including two women have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Jamalpur, Natore and Narsingdi, on Saturday.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A man was killed and at least 10 others were injured in a clash centring the union parishad (UP) election in Sarishabari Upazila of the district.
The incident took place in Ward No. 3 Char Nalsandhya Village under Pingna Union in the upazila on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Bhola Sheikh, 60, son of Harunur Rashid, a resident of Kajal Village under Nishchitpur Union in Kazipur Upazila of Sirajganj District.
Police and local sources said the supporters of two member candidates in the UP election scheduled on January 31 were locked into a clash over campaigning in Char Nalsandhya area at around 11am, which left Bhola Sheikh dead on the spot and at least 10 people from both sides injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
However, police arrested some 15 people suspecting their involvement with the killing.
Tarakandi Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Inspector Abdul Latif confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case with Sarishabari Police Station (PS) is underway in this connection.  
NATORE: A housewife was murdered by her former husband in Sadar Upazila of the district o Saturday.
Deceased Mim was the daughter of Abdul Momin of Nischintapur Village under Halsha Union in the upazila. She was the former wife of Raju Pramanik, son of Sujan Pramanik of Barogachha Bura Darga area in the district town.
Police sources said Raju Married Mim lawfully, but they had no good term with each other since the marriage. As a result, Raju divorced his wife Mim six months back. Mim had been living in her father's house at Nischintapur since then.
On Saturday noon, Raju along with his friends unexpectedly went to the house of Abdul Momin at Nischintapur, and stabbed Mim with a sharp weapon without any cause, which left her critically injured.
The family members rescued her and rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment.
Accused Raju went into hiding soon after the incident.
NARSINGDI: A housewife was hacked to death by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.
Deceased Subarna Akhter, 21, was the wife of Md Sohel Mia. The couple lived in a rented house owned by Idris Ali in Chakpara Village under Hazipur Union in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said the couple had been locked in an altercation over family issues at around 1:30am.
At one stage of the altercation, Sohel started hacking his wife indiscriminately, leaving her critically injured.
Hearing her scream, the neighbours rushed in and rescued Subarna Akhter.
Injured Subarna was, later, taken to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 2:30am while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to the hospital morgue for an    autopsy.
However, police arrested the deceased's husband in this connection.
He confessed of killing his wife during primary interrogation.
Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Model PS Abhijit Chowdhury confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken against the killer.


