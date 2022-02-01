Video
Home Countryside

Seven killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Our Correspondents

Seven people including two women and a newlywed man have been killed and eight others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Madaripur, Bogura and Natore, on Saturday.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: Five people were killed and four others injured in a road accident in Shibchar Upazila of the district.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Express Highway in the upazila on Saturday evening.
The deceased were identified as Mostafa Shikder, 50, and his sister-in-law Rokeya Begum, 40, of Felu Hazikandi Village under Duttapara Union, Liton Sharif, 40, of Sharifkandi Village under Madabchar Union, and Mofazzal Hossain, 55, in Shibchar Upazila; and Khalil Mia, 70, a resident of Ballabadi Village under Shirkhara Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
Police and local sources said a passenger-laden bus of 'Grameen Paribahan' hit a Dhaka-bound private car from behind in Arial Khan Bridge area on the Dhaka-Bhanga Express Highway at around 7:30pm, leaving the private car passenger Khalil Mia dead on the spot. Some other passengers of the private car were also injured at that time.
Some locals rushed there to rescue the injured. At that time, a Dhaka-bound passenger-laden bus of 'Imad Paribahan' hit the rescuers there, leaving one dead on the spot and some others injured. The injured were immediately taken to Panchhar Hospital. Two of the injured died there on arrival.
Of the injured, Mofazzal Hossain was shifted to Faridpur Medical College Hospital (FMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, he succumbed to his injuries at FMCH at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the bodies.
However, the law enforcers seized the bus of 'Grameen Paribahan, but 'Imad Paribahan' managed to flee the scene.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station (PS) Md Miraz Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection.
BOGURA: A woman was killed in a road accident in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Rozina Khatun, 25, wife of Abdus Salam, a resident of Bewla Village in Singra Upazila of Natore District.
Police and local sources said Rozina gave birth to a dead child at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the evening. Abdus Salam went there to bring her wife back to home from the hospital.
However, the couple was returning home at night riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
At that time, a Natore-bound truck hit the auto-rickshaw from behind in front of Nandigram Government Women's Degree College on the Dhaka Bogura-Natore Highway, leaving Rozina dead on the spot.
Police could not be able to seize the truck as its driver managed to flee the scene along with his vehicle soon after the incident.
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A newlywed young man was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 24, son of Isahaq Pramanik, a resident of Sreerampur Village in the upazila.
Baraigram Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Momin Ali said Ashraful was returning home from Bonpara at around 8pm riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw.
At that time, a tractor hit the CNG in Agran Sutir Par area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway, leaving its driver and four passengers including Ashraful seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Ashraful to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.
Later, Ashraful succumbed to his injuries on the way to the RMCH, the UP chairman added.


Seven killed in road mishaps in 3 dists
