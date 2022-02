UNO Animesh Biswas, as chief guest, distributed blankets among 162 freedom fighters









UNO Animesh Biswas, as chief guest, distributed blankets among 162 freedom fighters at Koyra Upazila Muktijoddha Sangsad Bhaban in Khulna on Monday. Koyra Upazila administration organized the programme. AC Land M Saifullah, and freedom fighters AKM Fazlul Haque, Sardar Mahabubur Rahman, Md Nazrul Islam Sana, Md Yaqub Ali, Md Lutfar Rahman and Sumal Kanti Mridha were also present during the distribution. photo: observer