Covid-19: Five more people die, 2,133 more infected in 24 districts

Five more people died of and 2,133 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 24 districts- eight districts under Rajshahi Division, 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, in two days.

RAJSHAHI: Five more people died of and 994 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Four more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Monday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said of the deceased, two were from Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj districts each.

All of them had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

However, nine more patients were admitted to the Covid-19 unit of the hospital during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of admitted patients to 63 here, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, a total of 994 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,09,993 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Monday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant escalating trend compared to the previous day's 891.

Of the 994 new cases, 241 were detected in Pabna, followed by 238 in Rajshahi including 198 in the city, 231 in Sirajganj, 126 in Bogura, 86 in Naogaon, 85 in Natore, 47 in Joypurhat and 40 in Chapainawabganj districts.

A total of 1,706 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 693 were from Bogura, 329 from Rajshahi including 211 in the city and 175 from Natore districts as four new fatalities were reported here during the last 24 hours.

Among the total infected, 98,670 people have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 382 new recoveries reported here during the time, the health director added.

Our Bogura Correspondent added, one more person died of the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.

The deceased was identified as Sanjida Khatun, 23, a resident of Dupchanchia Upazila of the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 693 in the district.

Meanwhile, some 126 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 23,909 in the district.

Bogura Civil Surgeon's (CS) office sources confirmed the information on Monday.

According to the CS office sources, a total of 375 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 126 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 33.65 per cent.

On the other hand, some 55 more people have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery cases to 21,549 here.

Some 97 patients are now undergoing treatment at three designated hospitals in the district, the CS office sources added.

KHULNA: A total of 784 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in all 10 districts of the division till 8am on Sunday, climbing the number of infected patients to 1,21,275 here.

No new fatalities were reported in the division in the last 24 hours.

The total fatalities from the virus now stand at 810 in Khulna, followed by 791 in Kushtia, 519 in Jashore, 269 in Jhenidah, 189 in Chuadanga, 183 in Meherpur, 145 in Bagerhat, 121 in Narail, 91 in Magura and 88 in Satkhira districts while no more fatalities was reported afresh on the day, said Khulna Divisional Director of Health Dr Monjur Morshed.

The new daily infection figure shows increase compared to the previous day's figure 359, said the health department sources.

Of the total 784 new positive cases, the highest 212 were detected in Khulna followed by 191 in Khulna, 87 in Kushtia, 70 in Bagerhat, 65 in Satkhira, 51 in Chuadanga, 45 in Jhenidah, 36 in Meherpur, 14 in Narail and 13 in Magura districts of the division.

With the new 784 detected patients, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases reached at 30,107 in Khulna, 23,846 in Jashore, 20,103 in Kushtia, 10,347 in Jhenidah, 7,669 in Satkhira, 7,362 in Bagerhat, 7,305 in Chuadanga, 5,207 in Narail, 4,928 in Meherpur and 4,401 in Magura districts.

Among the infected people, 1, 09,685 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 49 new recoveries found on Sunday morning, said Dr Monjur, adding that a total of 18,654 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,22,326 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 1, 13.658 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 65 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 51 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8 am on Sunday.

A total of 1, 04,993 people have, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 in 2020 to prevent the community transmission of the deadly coronavirus.

Of them, 1, 04, 640 people have by now been released as they were given clearance after completing their respective 14-day quarantine.

BARISHAL: Some 355 more people have contracted the coronavirus in six districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Sunday noon.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 48,245 in the division.

The infection rate of the virus cases is now 45 per cent here.

Of the newly infected people, 136 are in Barishal, 37 in Bhola, 64 in Pirojpur, 40 in Patuakhali, 56 in Jhalakathi and 22 in Barguna districts.

With this, the district-wise breakup of the total virus cases now stands at 19,537 in Barishal, 7,249 in Bhola, 5,882 in Pirojpur, 6,553 in Patuakhali, 4,951 in Jhalakathi and 4,133 in Barguna districts of the division.

The district-wise breakup of the total fatality cases reached at 230 in Barishal including 102 in the city, 93 in Bhola, 83 in Pirojpur, 109 in Patuakhali, 69 in Jhalakathi and 99 in Barguna districts.

However, some 45 more people have been recovered from the virus in the district in the last 24 hours.











