Two to die, six get life term in Gopalganj murder case

GOPALGANJ, Jan 31: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two people to death and six others to life-term imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2006.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convicts who got death sentence are Iqbal Shikder, 40, son of Jhilu Shikder, and Selim Shikder, 42, son of Shakayet Shikder, residents of Duttadanga Village in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The lifers are: Shakayet Shikder, Mursalin, Enamul Shikder, Azizul Shikder and Osman Munshi, residents of Duttadanga Village in the upazila; and Polash Sheikh of Raipasha Village in Lohagara Upazila of Narail District.

Of the convicts, Iqbal Shikder, Mursalin and Enamul Shikder were absconding.

According to the prosecution, the accused killed Moslem Sarder following a land dispute and dumped his body inside a beel in Pithabari area of the upazila on November 29, 2006.

Police, later, recovered the body of Moslem on December 3 in 2006.

The deceased's brother Mohan Sarder lodged a murder case with Gopalganj Sadar Police Station the same day.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday noon.

On behalf of the state, Advocate Shahiduzzaman Khan conducted the case while Kazi Mezbah Uddin Khokon was on the side of the accused.









