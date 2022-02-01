11 zebras, one tiger die in Safari Park in January



Zebras grazing in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park. photo: observer

On January 12, one tiger died. Still its death reason can be ascertained. Later zebra started to die. Till Sunday the zebra death toll reached 11 in the park, the largest death figure in the country.

According to official sources, symptoms of disease and test results have been sent to the zebra-supplying farm in South Africa to know death reasons. Unless feedback comes from there, nothing can be said, sources added.

But in a visit to the park, local MP brought charge of murdering against the park authority.

Zebras are continuing to die in the park. A coordinating team of experts and veterinary doctors of the park are working in this connection.

MP (Gazipur-3) Md Iqbal Hossain Sabuj made his park visit on Sunday noon and came up with the murder charge.

He said, here lie apathy and negligence; a conspiracy is creeping up in the country's largest park named after Father of the Nation; and there have been created various types of internal issues in the park which can be reasons of enmity.

In response to the dying of animals one after another, an Investigation Committee has been formed by the park authority.

It is assumed what type of output can be found from the investigation keeping park officials concerned in their positions, MP further said. So, he demanded removing the park project director and the in-charge of the park.

Another Investigation Committee was formed earlier by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs. On Sunday it also inspected the park to unearth the death reasons of zebras.

Ministry's Additional Secretary and Convener of the Investigation Committee Sanjoy Kumar Bhowmik said, according to the ministry instructions, the park authority is trying to contact with foreign specialist physicians to stop dying of zebra; especially, a discussion is held with the supplying farm owner in South Africa.

He confirmed sending of the details of disease symptoms and test results to South Africa via email.

He further said, a report including different data and information will be submitted soon; right now nothing can be said until feedback comes from Africa.

Park Project Director Zahidul Kabir said, one tiger fell sick suddenly (on January 12) and died; later zebras started dying.

In order to prevent dying of zebra, members of a previously formed medical board for emergency treatment and detecting reasons met on January 25 and 29 in the park.

According to the 10-point recommendations of the expert team, made on January 25, the park authority has undertaken a step. There is no scope of negligence, he defended, denying the remark made by the MP.

Her said, he (MP) has told it emotionally.

He also informed that two officials of the park have been removed on Monday afternoon. They are Acting Park In-charge Tabibur Rahman and Veterinary Doctor Dr. Hatem Zulkar Nine.

For the interest of a running investigation, they have been removed, Zahidul Kabir added.

In January, first nine zebras died; the park authority reported four zebras died of fighting and fives of bacterial infection; later on two more zebras died on Saturday morning and at night.

At present, there are 18 zebras and 10 tigers in the park.







