BOGURA, Jan 31: The new executive committee of Bogura Press Club was formed at its office in the district town on Sunday.

Mahmudul Alam Noyon and Amzad Hossain Mintu have been made president and general secretary (GS) respectively.

The other office bearers are: Vice-presidents- Abdus Salam Babu, Masudur Rahman Rana and SM Kawser; Joint GSs- Tofazzel Hossain and Sajedur Rahman Siju; Treasurer- Kamalesh Mohanta Sanu; and Office Secretary- Shafiul Azam Komol.