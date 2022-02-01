Mamata blocks Bengal governor on Twitter

Jan 31: According to a report, Banerjee said the governor, who has been the sharpest critic of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, is "threatening the chief secretary and director-general of police".

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday she had blocked governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter as she was disturbed by the latter's posts on the microblogging site.

Stating that phones are being randomly tapped, Banerjee compared the crisis with the raging Pegasus spyware controversy that is likely to have an impact on the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. "Pegasus is being done from the Raj Bhavan," she said.

"I have been forced to block governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. Everyday he was issuing tweets targeting and threatening government officials as if we're his bonded labourers," Banerjee said, while addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

The chief minister said she had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times, seeking the removal of Dhankhar, however, "no action has been taken so far". -HT