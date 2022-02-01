Video
UAE intercepts Yemen rebel missile as Israeli president visits

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 256

DUBAI, Jan 31: The United Arab Emirates shot down a ballistic missile fired by Yemen's Huthi rebels during a visit by Israel's president Monday, the latest attack to rattle the Middle East financial hub.
Nobody was hurt in the early-hours attack, the third in consecutive weeks on the wealthy Gulf nation that is part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Iran-backed insurgents.
"Air defence forces... intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Huthi terrorist group at the UAE," the ministry said, according to the official WAM news agency.    -AFP


