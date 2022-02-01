Video
Nadal, Barty give Australian Open desperately needed happy ending

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 162

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the winner's trophy during a media photo shoot the morning after his victory in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2022. photo: AFP

Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the winner's trophy during a media photo shoot the morning after his victory in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2022. photo: AFP

MELBOURNE, JAN 31: An Australian Open like no other began in controversy with the deportation of Novak Djokovic but culminated in one of the greatest comebacks in tennis history by Rafael Nadal on Sunday.
Throw in Ashleigh Barty becoming the first home winner for 44 years, and local heroes Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis winning the men's doubles, this was a Grand Slam that will live long in the memory for myriad reasons.
After the chaos that preceded the tournament, Tennis Australia couldn't have dreamt of a happier ending -- and it was one they desperately needed, after a competition riddled with unforced errors on the organisers' parts.
It began with the spectacle of the nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic being detained in a notorious immigration hotel, suffering multiple court cases and eventual deportation -- shocking no matter which side you sit in the Covid-19 vaccination debate.
When the first serve at Melbourne Park was struck on January 17, the world number one was in a Dubai airport transit lounge waiting for his connecting flight home to Belgrade.
It wasn't just the Djokovic saga that cast a shadow over the first Grand Slam tournament of 2022.
Tennis Australia had to make a hasty and embarrassing U-turn after instructing staff to prevent spectators wearing "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirts to highlight concern for the Chinese player.
They also had to justify a largely voluntary Covid-19 testing protocol that came in for criticism from some players, notably world number three Alexander Zverev.
They may count themselves extremely lucky that there were only a handful of virus cases.
Tennis Australia will no doubt bask in the glory of their two historic champions, Nadal and Barty.
Tournament director Craig Tiley was beaming through his mask during the presentation ceremonies.
But as a central figure in the pre-tournament chaos he, or his successor, must make sure the extraordinary scenes in the run-up to the tournament are never repeated.
Crowds were back in numbers after days of pandemic-enforced empty arenas the year before, but spectators came in for flak for their raucous behaviour.
Kyrgios's opponents in particular complained of yobbish jeering, whipped up by the Australian bad boy.
And in the final, booing and screaming between serves to try to put off Daniil Medvedev made Rod Laver Arena seem more like Madrid during a Davis Cup tie -- a feverishly pro-Nadal cauldron.    -AFP


