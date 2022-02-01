BFF drafting BPL fixture consider three venues

The League Management Committee of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) is now working on the fixture of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with three venues in mind. The Federation's General Secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag divulged the matter while talking to the media on Monday.

The league is scheduled to roll on Thursday, 3 February with the participation of 12 clubs.

Primarily, it was planned to play the matches at seven venues throughout the country. However, the Federation had to reduce match venues of the BPL from seven to four, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. But there was a chance that the League would be played at three venues only! BFF was waiting for formal confirmation from the authority to use the Bangladesh Army Stadium as the fourth venue for the top tier football league of the country yet the Federation had not received written confirmation till the day.

Mr Abu Nayeem said that they would include the Army Stadium later upon receiving formal confirmation and deciding everything in a meeting of the League Management Committee of BFF.

This BFF General Secretary updated the media regarding the upcoming FIFA Window in Match. He said that they were continuing discussion with five countries to play FIFA International Friendly matches in the window and that there was also a possibility of playing a tri-nation football series that time.

He also said, "We are currently talking with five countries to play FIFA International Friendly matches and utilise the FIFA Window in March. He talked with Sri Lanka, Mongolia, Indonesia, Laos and Cambodia. But we have sensed a possibility of playing the tri-nation football series as well. Hopefully, we can sort out everything by mid-February and confirm the media."







