Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:22 AM
BCB to look into Miraz, Chattogram management rift

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will investigate the rift between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Chattogram Challengers team management after the drama that unfolded on Sunday tarnished the image of the BPL tournament.  
The rift between the two though apparently was over after Miraz agreed to play for Chattogram Challengers, the BCB wanted to know the incident behind the scene.
National team's spinning allrounder Miraz has raised the finger against Chattogram Challengers CEO Yasir Alam after he lost his captaincy just three hours before the game against Sylhet Sunrisers on Saturday.
Disappointed and angry at the removal of him from the captaincy, Miraz also commented that the behavior of some of the Chattogram management was suspicious.
At one stage, Miraz also said that he left the Chattogram team hotel and returned to Dhaka, citing his mother's illness. Later, the incident ended on Sunday night after franchise has persuaded Miraz to stay with the team.
But the BCB wants to investigate the matter thoroughly, said both Chairman of BPL Governing Council Sheikh Sohail and Member Secretary Ismail Haider Mallick.
Speaking to reporters at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Monday, Sheikh Sohail and Mallick said BCB president Nazmul Hasan Papon also wanted to know about the matter.
They said the BPL authorities would sit down with Miraz and Chattogram Challengers management to find out the whole incident.
They will be called and opinions of both will be sought after which the BPL governing council will take the necessary steps.
"W heard about the incident yesterday. We talked about it, I was there, Mallick was there too," BPL chairman Shiekh Sohel said on Monday.
"After talking to everyone, we have seen that both Miraz and the team management of Chattogram had some mistakes. Being a national and high quality cricketer like Miraz, it was not right to play this role during the tournament. He should have waited longer. Since we were in the BCB committee, he could have waited there. The franchise also has a problem here, we will not spare them either. Their hearing will be held in a few days. We will hold a hearing with both parties. The franchise should have been patient here too."     -BSS


