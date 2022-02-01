DMP arrests 50 for selling drugs in the City

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 50 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously in different city areas starting at 6am on January 30, according to a DMP release.

In separate anti-drug raids, police conducted those drives in different areas of the city under various police stations and detained drug peddlers, users and also seized different kinds of banned and illegal drugs from their possessions. -BSS



