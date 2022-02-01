Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

DMP arrests 50 for selling drugs in the City

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 50 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6am on Monday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously in different city areas starting at 6am on January 30, according to a DMP release.
In separate anti-drug raids, police conducted those drives in different areas of the city under various police stations and detained drug peddlers, users and also seized different kinds of banned and illegal drugs from their possessions.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CUET VC addresses the annual general meeting
DMP arrests 50 for selling drugs in the City
Huge current nets seized from Halda River in Ctg
What does Kim Jong-un want?
How world tackling Russia's Ukraine threat
Demonstrators take part in a protest against sexually transgressive
Key crops face major shifts as world warms
Scientist makes 'once-in-a-lifetime' insect find


Latest News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft