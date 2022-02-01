Huge current nets seized from Halda River in Ctg

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: A mobile court of the district administration in a drive seized 2,500 meters current nets from different points of Halda River under Raozan upazila of the district on Monday.

The mobile court led by executive magistrate Shahidul Alam conducted the drive at Sattarghat, Burishchar and Madhunaghat area in the river and seized the net.

Regular drives will be conducted to protect the only natural fish breeding ground, its dolphin and biodiversity of Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage Halda River, Shahidul Alam said.



