Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:22 AM
US donates more 10m doses of Pfizer to BD

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The United States has donated an additional 10 million (1 crore) doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to Bangladesh as a gift from the American people.  
Delivered via COVAX, these donations of Pfizer vaccines bring the total U.S. government vaccine contribution to more than 38.6 million (3.86 crore) doses.
"With the latest spike in Covid-19 infections, the United States is redoubling our efforts to help Bangladesh turn the tide against this surge," said U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave on Monday.
These doses will help expand vaccinations for students and those who are awaiting their first doses, while enabling vulnerable people to receive boosters to protect themselves against the growing presence of the Omicron variant, said the US diplomat.
This delivery of Pfizer vaccines is part of the United States' commitment to lead the global Covid-19 response by donating a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine around the world through 2022. The US side says millions more doses are scheduled to arrive here over the coming months.    - UNB



