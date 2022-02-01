Video
Home Back Page

BNP drifting away from mainstream politics

Says Obaidul Quader

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said BNP was drifting away from mainstream politics day by day due to nurturing of communalism and patronizing extremism and enemies of independence.
He said, "Not Awami League but BNP has established itself as a fascist force in this country." Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, made the remarks on Monday at a briefing at his office in the secretariat.
Quader said, "BNP has been associated with lies since its inception. Their multi-party democracy was like a showy advertisement. BNP cut the canal and brought crocodiles in the economy of the country and development is their enemy."
AL General Secretary also said, "They have set a record in the country in vote robbery, mock election through yes-no vote, voterless election and creation of fake voters. But, this party shamelessly blames the government for their failure."
Commenting on BNP's culture of irregularities, looting and corruption, Obaidul Quader said, "Their so-called development was like a pillar of disconnected electricity."
He said, "BNP cheated with the Liberation War by giving power to the anti-independence forces. As allies of the evil forces, they have established themselves as anti-national."
"Hiring lobbyists to carry out anti-state propaganda is their burning proof. BNP's mask is exposed to the people today," Quader added.
Commenting that AL has been doing politics of land and people since its birth the minister said, "Awami League is with every achievement of the country. On the contrary, BNP can't tolerate the economic transition of the country. They now want to dispute the achievements of Sheikh Hasina. They want to dispute the electoral system of the country."
Obaidul Quader alleged that BNP had made the people and development its opponents, so they are now investing money in the country and abroad by making the state an opponent.


