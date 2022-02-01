Video
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:21 AM
Home Back Page

Five drown after 2 vessels collide in Dakatia River

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Our Correspondent

CHANDPUR, Jan, 31: At least five people have died after two vessels collided in Chandpur Sadar Upazila's Dakatia river.
The accident occurred in the Munshibari region of the upazila at 7:30am on Monday, according to Chandpur River Police Station chief Md Mujahidul Islam.
The victims have been identified as Mobarok Hossain, 35, Md Ajmol, 32, Nurul Islam, 31, Al Amin, 28, and Nazir, 26. They were day labourers from the Cumilla district.
All of them boarded a soil-laden trawler which crashed into a sand-laden vessel, and sank, Mujahidul said.
"Six of the 11 labourers on the trawler managed to swim ashore. We believe the accident was caused by poor visibility due to the dense fog," Mujahidul said, adding that the victims may have been trapped inside when the trawler sank.
The bodies will be sent to Chandpur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem and legal action will be taken over the incident, police said.
Police detained four people after the trawler sank in the Dakatia river off the coast of Chandpur early Monday following a collision with a sand-carrying bulkhead, leaving five people dead.
The detainees are workers of the bulkhead Md Jabed, Abul Bashar , Md Yunus and Didar, said Md Mujahidul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Chandpur naval police station.
"Four workers of bulkhead MV Iqbal Hossain-1 were held for interrogation and a case will be filed in this regard," he said.


