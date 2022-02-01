Video
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022
DNCC Mayor instructs to clean drains by Mar 15

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Staff Correspondent

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam has directed to all concerned authorities to clean all drains in DNCC area by March 15.
He gave the instruction on Monday at a discussion meeting at the Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhaban on Monday.
Mayor Atiqul said, "Everyone concerned should work sincerely to clear all the drains by March 15 through modern technology to reduce water-logging in the capital."
"10 rapid action teams will be formed for 10 regions of DNCC area to take effective measures to solve the problems as soon as possible," said the DNCC mayor and added, "The Corporation is working sincerely to resolve water-logging as soon as possible."
Regarding the canal rescue programme Atiqul Islam said, "DNCC identified 42 dead spots where canals were occupied by the grabbers. With the help of the people, we will continue our rescue and cleaning drive of the canals." Atiqul wants the help of city dwellers to make Dhaka livable, healthy, vibrant and modern by removing illegal occupants.






