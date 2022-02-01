Video
Canada moves Ukraine-based troops, pulls non-essential embassy staff

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173

MONTREAL, Jan 31: Canada moved its Ukraine-based military units westward Sunday and announced the temporary withdrawal of all non-essential employees from its Kyiv embassy, citing ongoing Russian threats along the border.
"We will continue to take all precautions necessary to keep our Canadian Armed Forces safe and secure," said Canada's Defense Minister Anita Anand at a press conference in Kyiv. She said Canadian forces "have moved west of the Dnieper River," which cuts through the center of Ukraine. Anand arrived in the former Soviet nation earlier Sunday to receive updates from the leaders of Canada's military operation UNIFIER, which launched in 2015 to support and train Ukraine's military.
"The intelligence that we are utilizing is consistent with our allies across the NATO alliance, and is generally well-known to be the case that there is Russian aggression at the Ukraine border in Belarus," she said.    -AFP


