Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:20 AM
FM lauds Thai counterpart to offer DFQF facility to BD

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 173
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen on Monday congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand Mr. Don Pramudwinaion, also Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the occasion of 50th Anniversary of Bangladesh-Thailand diplomatic relations.
The two Foreign Ministers exchanged greetings of the New Year.
During the phone call, both the ministers agreed to jointly celebrate the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic ties in a befitting manner.
Both Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the existing bilateral relations. They agreed on further intensifying the trade and investment relations between the two countries for raising the relationship to a newer height.
Dr. Momen applauded the Thai Government's offer of duty-free quota-free (DFQF) scheme to the Bangladeshi products in its market till 2026.
Dr. Momen emphasized on enhanced connectivity between Bangladesh and Thailand for further strengthening bilateral and regional trade relations by joining the proposed India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister acknowledged the Thai investment in some infrastructure development projects of Bangladesh and encouraged more investment from Thai investors in various sectors, particularly in the agro-processing industries.
He informed his Thai counterpart of various investment incentives offered by Bangladesh and the opportunities for investment in the 100 economic zones and the high-tech parks.  
While apprising of the pressure Bangladesh is facing on account of an additional 1.1 million displaced Myanmarese citizens sheltered temporarily purely on humanitarian grounds, Dr. Momen solicited Thai support for an expeditious resolution of the Rohingya crisis. He urged for a more coordinated and proactive support of ASEAN in this regard for the peace, stability and security of the greater region.
Bangladesh Foreign Minister appreciated remarkable support by the Thai Government during the Covid 19 Pandemic, particularly for facilitating 17 repatriation flights carrying both Thai and Bangladeshi nationals.
Dr. Momen praised Thailand's initiatives for development and production of Covid-19 vaccines and discussed with his Thai counterpart of the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh and the various measures adopted by the government of Bangladesh in this regard.
Both the Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of exchanging more high level visits, particularly during this important year of celebration of the Golden Jubilee of the diplomatic relations this year, for infusing further dynamism and vitality to the existing friendly relations between the two countries.   
The two Foreign Ministers expressed optimism that the upcoming Second Foreign Office Consultations would be successful and pave the way for deeper engagements between the two countries.


