Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 1 February, 2022, 9:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Northern dists at most Covid risk: DGHS

Published : Tuesday, 1 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

Some of the northern districts of the country most are at risk of coronavirus infection.
This information has been revealed in a data analysis of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
According to the DGHS on Sunday (January 30), 12,183 new patients were identified in the country in 24 hours. From January 24 to January 30, a total of 100,196 patients have been identified in the country.
As of Monday (January 31), the total number of identified patients in the country stood at 1,798,833.
In some districts of Rangpur division, the patient identification rate was more than 50 per cent in the previous 24 hours on Sunday. A patient has been identified in the test of about two samples.
Thakurgaon is the most risky district considering the rate of patient identification. The detection rate in this district is 67 per cent.
In Rangpur, the new patient identification rate is 62 per cent, in Panchagarh, 54 per cent and in Dinajpur 50 per cent.
Rajshahi (62 per cent), Naogaon (52 per cent), Bagerhat (54 per cent), Dinajpur (50 per cent), Gazipur (57 per cent), Rajbari (50 per cent) and Bandarban (50 per cent) are also among the most risky districts in terms of patient identification.
More than 40 per cent new patients are being identified in Natore, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Meherpur, Chapainawabganj, Rangamati, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Barisal, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalokati, Sunamganj and Habiganj.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US donates more 10m doses of Pfizer to BD
FM Momen, wife test Covid positive
BNP drifting away from mainstream politics
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Locals form a human chain on the premises of Cox's Bazar
Curtain falls on DITF
Suu Kyi to face new trial for electoral fraud
With the month of Falgun 12 days away Mango trees begin to bloom


Latest News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
US donates another 10m doses of Pfizer jabs
Search after Japan F15 jet disappears from radar
Sorry, says Johnson
Bangladesh-Thailand agrees for lifting ties to new height
Those who send letters to foreigners have no right to do politics: Hasan
Expectation fulfilled, says Sinha’s sister
Woman’s dismembered body found at Savar
36,000 teachers get appointment letters
1,287 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char
Most Read News
Shakib scripts Barishal's thrilling victory in BPL
Russia wants ‘mutually respectful’ ties with US: Minister
DB seizes 15,000 yaba tablets in city
Leaders and activists of at least seventeen organizations burn effigy
Torrential rains leave 19 dead in Brazil
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
UN: Taliban killed scores of ex-Afghan officials
How climate change is affecting Bangladesh
UAE intercepts Houthi missile: defence ministry
Hedayetul Islam passes away
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft