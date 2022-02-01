Northern dists at most Covid risk: DGHS

Some of the northern districts of the country most are at risk of coronavirus infection.

This information has been revealed in a data analysis of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS on Sunday (January 30), 12,183 new patients were identified in the country in 24 hours. From January 24 to January 30, a total of 100,196 patients have been identified in the country.

As of Monday (January 31), the total number of identified patients in the country stood at 1,798,833.

In some districts of Rangpur division, the patient identification rate was more than 50 per cent in the previous 24 hours on Sunday. A patient has been identified in the test of about two samples.

Thakurgaon is the most risky district considering the rate of patient identification. The detection rate in this district is 67 per cent.

In Rangpur, the new patient identification rate is 62 per cent, in Panchagarh, 54 per cent and in Dinajpur 50 per cent.

Rajshahi (62 per cent), Naogaon (52 per cent), Bagerhat (54 per cent), Dinajpur (50 per cent), Gazipur (57 per cent), Rajbari (50 per cent) and Bandarban (50 per cent) are also among the most risky districts in terms of patient identification.

More than 40 per cent new patients are being identified in Natore, Nilphamari, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Meherpur, Chapainawabganj, Rangamati, Chandpur, Shariatpur, Barisal, Pirojpur, Barguna, Jhalokati, Sunamganj and Habiganj.





