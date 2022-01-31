Under-utilised Pangaon Container Terminal to get operator in March

CHATTOGRAM Jan 30: The existing operator of the Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) is expected to be appointed as berth operator for a period of three years.

Saif Powertech is the present operator of the PCT which will expire in March next.

According to CPA sources, Saif Powertech and two other interested firms submitted their offers in the last day of tender submission last week.

Of them the existing Saif Powertech is the most experienced operator. So, it is likely that Saif Powertech is going to be appointed for another three years as an Operator of the PCT.

CPA sources said that in the next month, Saif Powertech is likely to be appointed as an Operator.

The Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) constructed at a cost of taka 1.77 billion over an area of 100 acres of land in Narayanganj district still remained under-utlized due to non-availability of requisite numbers of transport (vessels) for carrying containers from Chattogram Port even after 8 years of its establishment.

The PCT was inaugurated in November 7 in 2013 by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The annual handling capacity of the newly built Pangaon Container Terminal (PCT) is one lakh TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) of container. But in 2020 Pangaon terminal handled only 24,000 TEUs of container. But vast facilities are remaining unutilised in the terminal.

Meanwhile, the CPA has already awarded licenses to 32 private firms to carry container from Chattogram Port to Pangaon Container Terminal.

CPA sources said, a total of 11 ships are now carrying containers to Pangaon through river ways. Each of them can carry 60 TEUs of container in a single trip. So, ships are also not sufficient to carry more containers to Pangaon, sources said.

Meanwhile, the private license holders could not yet procure their vessel. Moreover, the principal stakeholders, the readymade garments owners prefer land transport for carrying their containers from and to Chattogram port and Dhaka. They opined that the transportation by river took a long time that affected their business. So, the stakeholders are also reluctant to carry their containers by waterways resulting in the decrease of productivity of the terminal. The license holders of the private vessels are also reluctant as the stakeholders are not interested to carry their cargo by riverine route.

The main objective of the project is handling of containers by inland waterways from and to the maritime ports of Chattogram and Mongla. Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) with Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has implemented the Project under joint venture. The entire investment cost was borne by CPA.

Five lakh TEUs of containers are Dhaka bound. The CPA had constructed a container yard at Kamalapur for carrying containers by train from Chattogram to Dhaka. The Dhaka bound containers are directly transported to Kamalapur ICD by Bangladesh Railway.

The ICD can handle only 10 per cent of Dhaka bound containers.

With the opening of Pangaon Container Terminal, the businessmen of Dhaka and neighbouring areas will be benefited immensely. They are to take the delivery of their container with the completion of necessary formalities.

With the construction of Pangaon container Terminal, the Dhaka bound container will be transported by river ways by container barge. The transportation of Dhaka bound containers will be easier and cheaper, sources said.