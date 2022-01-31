Diplomat in Kolkata recalled

The Foreign Ministry has recalled a diplomat posted at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata after he was found to be allegedly involved in a sex chat and a video recording on social media.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Md Saniul Kader, First

Secretary (Political) at the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata where he was posted around nine months ago.

Meanwhile, Toufique Hasan, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata faced the Indian media in this connection. He also said the mission in Kolkata came to know about the controversial chat that someone had sent to them on January 25.

A departmental investigation has been initiated by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry against the diplomat in this connection, Foreign Ministry sources said.





