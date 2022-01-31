Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC law much like BKSAL one: Fakhrul

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Staff Correspondent

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Except founding members of Awami League none of its leaders worked for the establishment of democracy in the country."
Fakhrul Islam made the remarks on Sunday at a virtual discussion meeting titled "January 25, 1975: BKSAL" organized by the Committee of BNP to Celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence.
The BNP Secretary General said, "In 1971, we did not achieve independence for just a piece of land. We fought for the formation of a democratic society for the people of the country. But the Awami League established BKSAL (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) in 1975 by destroying the hopes and aspirations of the people."
"The Awami League is a characteristically autocratic and fascist party," said Fakrul Islam.
He thanked the organizers of the virtual discussion meeting for remembering the founding day of horrific BKSAL.
He said, "The establishment of BKSAL is one of
    the most scandalous days in the political history of Bangladesh. With the establishment of BKSAL, the hopes and aspirations of the people were shattered."
He said, "People of this country did not fight only in 1971. Since the creation of Pakistan, the people of this country fought for their rights and for the establishment of a democratic state. But BKSAL was a deception with those struggling people."
Mentioning the Election Commission (EC) Act much like BKSAL one, the BNP leader said, "The conspiracy which the Awami League could not implement in 1975, has been implementing for the last 14 years in guise of multi-party democracy.  They have already held two elections, but the people of the country could not get the right to vote in those elections," he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "Just like the Act of BKSAL the government few days ago passed Election Commission Act at the parliament. In 1975 the BKSAL Act was passed just in 11 minutes and recently the Election Commission law was passed post haste in seven days."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "In 1975 Awami League destroyed country's economy, politics and dreams of the people. In the same way, the government deliberately established one party economy in the country where the common people of the country are deprived as the corrupt people are taking advantage of all opportunites to loot money," he added.
The Awami League is brutally suppressing the political activities of all the political parties of the country. People's freedom of speech has been taken away by various oppressive laws like the Digital Security Act. The BNP Secretary General demanded the resignation of the government immediately.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Under-utilised Pangaon Container Terminal to get operator in March
Diplomat in Kolkata recalled
Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge: Lavrov
Maj Sinha murder verdict today
A protracted tail-back of vehicles on the Kakrail Road on Sunday
EC law much like BKSAL one: Fakhrul
We’re unable to control rice price hike: Razzaque
Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria for Covid-19


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft