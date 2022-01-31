EC law much like BKSAL one: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "Except founding members of Awami League none of its leaders worked for the establishment of democracy in the country."

Fakhrul Islam made the remarks on Sunday at a virtual discussion meeting titled "January 25, 1975: BKSAL" organized by the Committee of BNP to Celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence.

The BNP Secretary General said, "In 1971, we did not achieve independence for just a piece of land. We fought for the formation of a democratic society for the people of the country. But the Awami League established BKSAL (Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League) in 1975 by destroying the hopes and aspirations of the people."

"The Awami League is a characteristically autocratic and fascist party," said Fakrul Islam.

He thanked the organizers of the virtual discussion meeting for remembering the founding day of horrific BKSAL.

He said, "The establishment of BKSAL is one of

the most scandalous days in the political history of Bangladesh. With the establishment of BKSAL, the hopes and aspirations of the people were shattered."

He said, "People of this country did not fight only in 1971. Since the creation of Pakistan, the people of this country fought for their rights and for the establishment of a democratic state. But BKSAL was a deception with those struggling people."

Mentioning the Election Commission (EC) Act much like BKSAL one, the BNP leader said, "The conspiracy which the Awami League could not implement in 1975, has been implementing for the last 14 years in guise of multi-party democracy. They have already held two elections, but the people of the country could not get the right to vote in those elections," he added.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Just like the Act of BKSAL the government few days ago passed Election Commission Act at the parliament. In 1975 the BKSAL Act was passed just in 11 minutes and recently the Election Commission law was passed post haste in seven days."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "In 1975 Awami League destroyed country's economy, politics and dreams of the people. In the same way, the government deliberately established one party economy in the country where the common people of the country are deprived as the corrupt people are taking advantage of all opportunites to loot money," he added.

The Awami League is brutally suppressing the political activities of all the political parties of the country. People's freedom of speech has been taken away by various oppressive laws like the Digital Security Act. The BNP Secretary General demanded the resignation of the government immediately.











