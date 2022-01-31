Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria for Covid-19

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95

Dinajpur, Jan 30: Sixty-eight officials of the Barapukuria Coal Mine, including the managing director, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Due to the situation, coal extraction has been suspended temporarily and some 500 Bangladeshi workers put on indefinite leave from Jan 27, said Managing Director
    Md Kamruzzaman Khan.
"Thirty-two Bangladeshi officials, including myself, and 36 Chinese officials and employees from our Chinese contractor have tested positive for the coronavirus," he said. "The employees and officials at the mine were worried about the situation. For that reason, and to curb the spread of the disease, we have decided to temporarily suspend coal extraction work."
However, the situation will not affect the power production of the Barapukuria Thermal Power Plant, he claimed.
"Our coal stock is sufficient to meet our demands for three to four months," Kamruzzaman said.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Under-utilised Pangaon Container Terminal to get operator in March
Diplomat in Kolkata recalled
Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge: Lavrov
Maj Sinha murder verdict today
A protracted tail-back of vehicles on the Kakrail Road on Sunday
EC law much like BKSAL one: Fakhrul
We’re unable to control rice price hike: Razzaque
Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria for Covid-19


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft