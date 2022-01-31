Govt wants uninterrupted power supply in next irrigation season

The government has directed the utility agencies to take preparation to ensure supply of 15,500 MW power during the upcoming irrigation season.

It has been estimated that the demand of electricity for irrigation purpose would be 2375 MW which is 60 MW more than the previous year.

"We have instructed all concerned for completing necessary preparation to ensure supply of 14,000 MW power during the upcoming irrigation season," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday following an inter ministerial coordination meeting.

He chaired a coordination meeting on uninterrupted power supply virtually and said the demand for power is increasing during the irrigation season, adding that "We must ensure timely supply of power."

Nasrul Hamid said the trend of electricity demand is increasing across the country due to the irrigation season as well as summer.

The meeting was attended by power division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Power Development Board

(BPDB) chairman Engineer Balayet Hossain, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) chairman Major General (retd) Moin Uddin, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah and Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain.

According to the meeting, 1,600 mmcfd gas, 70, 500 metric tons of furnace oil and 30, 700 metric tons of diesel will be required to ensure supply of 14,000 MW power during the irrigation season in 2022.

It said 1,400 mmcfd gas, furnace oil and 700 metric tons of diesel will be needed for 10,700 MW in February, while 1,400 mmcfd gas, 12,900 metric tons furnace oil and 2,700 metric tons of diesel will be needed for 11,500 MW power in March. Besides, in April 13,500 MW power was needed and the demand in May rose to 14,000 MW electricity.

"The government is committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel for irrigation across the country, as our farmers have kept the wheels of the country's economy moving during the global coronavirus epidemic," Nasrul Hamid said.

The meeting information said the total irrigation connections rose to 4,50,000 that consumes 2,376.366 MW power in the current season, while 350 new applications having 2,793 MW load demand are awaiting for irrigation connection.

It said the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) transports about 84 percent of fuel by waterways, 9.0 per cent by railways and 7.0 per cent by road.

It added that the BPC has directed concerned to ensure the huge amount of fuel oil supply in time. Besides, a monitoring team of BPC will work to prevent anybody from collecting excess oil for irrigation.

The meeting said that the irrigation season starts in February and it continues upto May 31.

During the meeting, the State Minister urged the BIWTA and Bangladesh Railway authority and other concerned authorities to ensure smooth liquid fuel supply through their concern' route way.

He also directed the Barapukuria Coal Mine authority to ensure smooth coal supply to the coal fired power plant. However, he asked the power distribution and transmission agency to complete all repair tasks of its grid-local sub and form monitoring bodies to oversee the management of power supply situation.







