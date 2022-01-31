Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt wants uninterrupted power supply in next irrigation season

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Special Correspondent

The government has directed the utility agencies to take preparation to ensure supply of 15,500 MW power during the upcoming irrigation season.
It has been estimated that the demand of electricity for irrigation purpose would be 2375 MW which is 60 MW more than the previous year.
"We have instructed all concerned for completing necessary preparation to ensure supply of 14,000 MW power during the upcoming irrigation season," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Sunday following an inter ministerial coordination meeting.
He chaired a coordination meeting on uninterrupted power supply virtually and said the demand for power is increasing during the irrigation season, adding that "We must ensure timely supply of power."
Nasrul Hamid said the trend of electricity demand is increasing across the country due to the irrigation season as well as summer.
The meeting was attended by power division Secretary Md Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Power Development Board
    (BPDB) chairman Engineer Balayet Hossain, Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) chairman Major General (retd) Moin Uddin, Petrobangla Chairman ABM Abdul Fattah and Director General of Power Cell Engineer Mohammad Hossain.
According to the meeting, 1,600 mmcfd gas, 70, 500 metric tons of furnace oil and 30, 700 metric tons of diesel will be required to ensure supply of 14,000 MW power during the irrigation season in 2022.
It said 1,400 mmcfd gas, furnace oil and 700 metric tons of diesel will be needed for 10,700 MW in February, while 1,400 mmcfd gas, 12,900 metric tons furnace oil and 2,700 metric tons of diesel will be needed for 11,500 MW power in March. Besides, in April 13,500 MW power was needed and the demand in May rose to 14,000 MW electricity.
"The government is committed to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel for irrigation across the country, as our farmers have kept the wheels of the country's economy moving during the global coronavirus epidemic," Nasrul Hamid said.
The meeting information said the total irrigation connections rose to 4,50,000 that consumes 2,376.366 MW power in the current season, while 350 new applications having 2,793 MW load demand are awaiting for irrigation connection.
It said the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) transports about 84 percent of fuel by waterways, 9.0 per cent by railways and 7.0 per cent by road.
It added that the BPC has directed concerned to ensure the huge amount of fuel oil supply in time. Besides, a monitoring team of BPC will work to prevent anybody from collecting excess oil for irrigation.
The meeting said that the irrigation season starts in February and it continues upto May 31.
During the meeting, the State Minister urged the BIWTA and Bangladesh Railway authority and other concerned authorities to ensure smooth liquid fuel supply through their concern' route way.
He also directed the Barapukuria Coal Mine authority to ensure smooth coal supply to the coal fired power plant. However, he asked the power distribution and transmission agency to complete all repair tasks of its grid-local sub and form monitoring bodies to oversee the management of power supply situation.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Under-utilised Pangaon Container Terminal to get operator in March
Diplomat in Kolkata recalled
Russia to challenge NATO on security pledge: Lavrov
Maj Sinha murder verdict today
A protracted tail-back of vehicles on the Kakrail Road on Sunday
EC law much like BKSAL one: Fakhrul
We’re unable to control rice price hike: Razzaque
Coal mining suspended at Barapukuria for Covid-19


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft