Age limit for booster dose lowered to 40 yrs  

The government has decided to reduce the minimum age for taking booster dose of vaccine against coronavirus. Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the booster dose can be taken by people aged 40 years.

Zahid Maleque made the disclosure at a briefing

on the premises of Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) in Mohakhali on Sunday.

The Health Minister said, "We have reduced the age limit for booster doses to 40. Many are not taking booster doses. So this age limit has been reduced."

However, Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said, "Those who have received SMS for booster dose and could not receive the dose due to corona infection can take the booster dose six weeks later."

On December 19, Runu Veronica Costa, a senior nurse at Kurmitola General Hospital, was administered the first booster dose of coronavirus vaccine. Initially, booster doses were administered to citizens in their sixties and the front liners.

Later, in the middle of this month, the age limit of booster dose was reduced to 50, this time in another phase it was reduced to 40 years.

Mentioning that, the booster dose is being administered to those who have received two doses of the vaccine before six months (considering age). There is no need to re-register for this.

The Health Minister said, "Although 12-17 year old students were administered the vaccine in the country, children who dropped out from school or did not go to school for any reason or did not have the opportunity to be vaccinated against coronavirus. However, from now on, the government has opened the vaccine for all these people. He/she will be vaccinated only if he/she is a citizen of Bangladesh."

"We now have 90 million vaccines in stock. We've administered about 16 crores so far. We've received about 26 crore vaccines. Another five crore will come. No additional vaccine is needed at this time," he added.









