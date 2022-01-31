BCL DU hall confce held after 5 years

The Dhaka University (DU) branch of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), one of the largest student organizations in the country and student wing of Bangladesh Awami League (AL), held a joint conference with eighteen hall units ending a long stagnation of five years.

The conference was held at the premises of TSC on the campus at around 11:00 am on Sunday. Sanjit Chandra Das, President of the DU branch, inaugurated the programme by hoisting the national flag along with the flag of the organization. During the programme, they observed a minute of silence paying tribute to the freedom fighters of the liberation war, martyrs of the mother language movement and to those who died due to the Coronavirus infection.

Post aspirants of different halls expressed joy over the arrangement of the conference. They said they are now feeling relief from pressure no matter whether they would get a post or not in the hall committees.

On the other hand, anger rages among the activists of the halls as they were not allowed to enter the TSC except candidates of the halls and leaders of the DU unit.

Although Sanjit Chandra Das, President of the DU branch and Saddam Hussain, General Secretary of the unit, said they would arrange projectors in all the halls for the activists to enjoy the programme, several activists alleged there was no such opportunity for them.

"We didn't want such a conference where there is no scope for the activists to enjoy the programme. As the conference was held after five years, no running students got the opportunity to attend any conference in the past. Leaders will be leaders and leaders will produce leaders. The activists are none but servants," a BCL activist of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall said, seeking anonymity.

Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Presidium Members of AL, A F M Bahauddin Nasim, Joint General Secretary of AL, B M Muzammel Haque, Organizing Secretary of AL, Al-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharjee, President and General Secretary of BCL Central Committee were present in the conference as special guests. Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of AL could not join the programme as chief guest due to his illness.

The Awami League leaders asked the BCL to move forward with the ideal of Bangabandhu and fight against injustices across the country.

Asking the leaders and activists of BCL to contribute in making the country "Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla', Jahangir Kabir Nanak said Dhaka University Chhatra League is the creator of all the movements in the country.

"Bangabandhu founded the Chhatra League with the aim of presenting the Bengali nation with an independent flag," Abdur Rahman said.

AFM Bahauddin Nasim said the DU Chhata League activists have to be united and come forward cherishing the ideal of the liberation war to create a graveyard of the forces engaged in anti- Bangladesh propaganda in abroad.

He asked all the BCL leaders and activists to take oath to make the country non-communal and free from radicalism and violence.

Reflecting on Chhatra League's traditional role in the creation of the independent Bangladesh, BM Muzammel Haque said 22 thousand Chhatra League leaders and activists laid down their lives in the Liberation War of 1971.

Al-Nahean Khan Joy said the candidates who are eligible to contribute in achieving the vision-2041 will be brought in the leadership of the halls.

He asked the candidates not to be involved in such activities that will tarnish the image of the organization and hurt Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

To the candidates, Lekhak Bhattacharjee said, "Becoming President and General Secretary is not everything. You must be careful so that no one can divide you."

"Implementing the decisions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is the main task of the Chhatra League," Lekhak said.

Sanjit Chandra Das said, "The leaders and activists of the Dhaka University Chhatra League will shed their blood with the direction of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina if anyone wants to snatch the independence brought by the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

As more than 330 candidates applied for 36 President and General Secretary posts in the eighteen halls, Sanjit urged them not to be sad if they do not get posts, adding, they will lead the Chhatra League in future.

He further said, "We practice politics for an ideal. We will continue to work for the ideal no matter whether we get a post or not."

Echoing the same, Saddam Hussain said the DU Chhatra League will work for the rights of the students.

Moreover, the leaders said the committees of the halls will be announced within the next one week.

Borikul Islam Badhon, President of Jatir Janak Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, presided over the programme.

Borikul urged the AL leaders to 'rehabilitate the political activists politically' as most of the student leaders crossed the age limit to get a job during their leadership in student politics.

However, a large number of participants was seen maintaining no physical distance and having no masks.

The conference of the hall units of the Chhatra League was held on December 13, 2017 last. According to the constitution of BCL, the tenure of these committees is one year.









