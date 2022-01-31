Highest 34 deaths from C-19 in 4 months



A huge crowd of people gather in front of the Gaibandha Sadar Hospital for vaccination against Covid-19 on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country saw 34 more deaths due to Covid-19. With this latest death toll the total death toll now stands at 28,363. Some 12,183 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,785,332.

The country last reported 31 Covid-19-related deaths on September 28 last.

As many as 2,167 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease during the same time taking the total recovery number to 1,565,645 and overall recovery rate 87.69, according to a press release

issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 28.33 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 14.36 percent and the death rate at 1.59 percent. In the past 24 hours, 857 labs across the country tested 43,266 samples.

Among the new deceased, 19 were men and 15 women. Of them, twenty-two deaths were reported in Dhaka division while five in Chattogram, four in Rajshahi, two in Mymensingh and one in Sylhet divisions.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's total number of Omicron cases reached 69 with the detection of five more cases till Sunday, according to GISAID, a global initiative on sharing all influenza data.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.

Coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.6 million lives and infected over 352 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.

More than 280 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries and territories across the planet.









