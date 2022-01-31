Video
Gazette on CEC and ECs appointment bill published

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Staff Correspondent

The gazette on the newly endorsed 'Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Bill-2022', passed by the Jatiya Sangsad was published on Sunday.
On Saturday President Md. Abdul Hamid gave his consent to the law.
On January 27, Law Minister Anisul Huq tabled the draft law with the recommendation of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law Ministry in the Parliament and it was passed by voice vote. The cabinet approved the draft of the new law introduced for the first time 50 years after the country's independence and sent it to the JS for passage.
Joining the dialogue with President Abdul
    Hamid on the same day, ruling Awami League led by its President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also placed the demand for formation of the new EC which will expire its tenure in February under a legal form.
According to the gazette published on Sunday, the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act 2022 will take effect immediately.
Under the new law, the President will appoint a six-member Search Committee to recommend names of qualified candidates to fill the vacancies of the CEC and ECs.
The six-member Search Committee will be formed comprising a judge from the Appellate Division nominated by the Chief Justice, a judge from the High Court nominated by the Chief Justice, the Auditor and Comptroller General of Bangladesh, the Chairman of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission, and two prominent citizens nominated by the President, one of whom will be a woman.
According to the law, the search committee will submit their recommendations to the President within 15 working days after formation of the committee.
The legal requirements for appointment as the CEC and ECs are - the persons must be a Bangladeshi citizen and at least 50 years old. They must have at least 20 years of work experience in any important government, judicial, semi-government, private, or autonomous position or profession.
By law, the disqualification of the persons who would be considered for the posts of CEC and ECs will be - if they are declared mentally imbalanced by any appropriate court, if they don't get rid of liability after being declared bankrupt, if they acquire citizenship of another country and they are found guilty and sentenced for moral turpitude.
The convicted persons under the International Crimes Tribunals Act, 1973 (Act No. XIX of 1973) or the Bangladesh Collaborators (Special) Tribunals Order, 1972 (President's Order No. 8 of 1972) for any offense will also be ineligible for the positions, as per the law.
According to the law, the President has the authority to appoint an inquiry committee. The names of the next members of the Election Commission will be proposed by this committee.
On February 14, the current Election Commission, led by KM Nurul Huda, will complete its term.


