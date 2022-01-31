Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 31 January, 2022, 3:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Project employees transferred to revenue sector losing 40 pc pension

Memo submitted to PM demanding solution of the probem

Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Leaders of the Government Employees Welfare Association, Bangladesh (GEWAB), an organisation of transferred project employees, have sought the Prime Minister's interference in resolving their problems by cancelling the two circulars and clearing the provisions of the government rules and guidelines.
They claimed that due to the two Finance Ministry circulars, the office of Auditor and Comptroller General (usually known as AG Office) has been deducting more than 40 percent from their pensions after retirement showing different causes.
As a result, several thousand government officials and employees, whose jobs were transferred to revenue sector from different development projects implemented before 1997 from 1972, have been facing trouble to get their pensions and huge loss after retirement due to the circulars.
Seeking interference of the Prime Minister to resolve the problems, they have submitted a memorandum to the PMO on Sunday, so that the helpless officials and employees can get rid of the trouble.
Due to the problems, some officials and employees including those working in the Department of Family Planning under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry have been getting only 60 percent of their pensions. Authorities have been deducting the rest 40 percent or more showing rules, according to the officials and employees transferred to revenue sector from projects.
According to service rules and guideline to transfer project employees under revenue sector, the service period of a project official or employee will be counted from the date of joining the project job. The service benefits, pensions and leaves will also be counted from the date.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Project employees transferred to revenue sector losing 40 pc pension
Shop workers demostrated in the city on Firday
‘Life is beautiful’, says Fakhrul as he turns 74
Socialist Students Front (SSF) brings out a procession
BAIRA questions recruitment propriety in Malayasia’s visa programme
GK Shamim's mother sent to jail
People are now carrying vaccine cards to eat out
HRW statement is unacceptable, politically-motivated: Hasan


Latest News
UK preparing new Russia sanctions law
6th phase polls to 218 UPs on Monday
Pradeep appeals to HC challenging indictment order in graft case
Pori Moni appeals to HC for quashing charges under narcotic case
Bangladeshi diplomat recalled from Kolkata after leaking of naked video
One killed, 10 injured in pre-UP election violence
Money laundering: ACC, CID asked to submit reports on 69 individuals, firms
BPL’s logo unveiled
10 remanded over question paper leakage of govt exams
Israeli president on first-ever visit to UAE
Most Read News
Bangladesh needs strong air defence system
The preparation for Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 is going on
The C&F agents of Bhomra Land Port form a human chain on Saturday
Cold wave numbs country
101 students commit suicide in 2021: Study
N. Korea tests most powerful missile since 2017
Factors behind anti-Rohingya sentiment
Iraq air strikes kill nine suspects in deadly attack by IS
Maj Sinha murder verdict tomorrow
11 killed in Bolivia road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft