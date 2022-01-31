Project employees transferred to revenue sector losing 40 pc pension

Leaders of the Government Employees Welfare Association, Bangladesh (GEWAB), an organisation of transferred project employees, have sought the Prime Minister's interference in resolving their problems by cancelling the two circulars and clearing the provisions of the government rules and guidelines.

They claimed that due to the two Finance Ministry circulars, the office of Auditor and Comptroller General (usually known as AG Office) has been deducting more than 40 percent from their pensions after retirement showing different causes.

As a result, several thousand government officials and employees, whose jobs were transferred to revenue sector from different development projects implemented before 1997 from 1972, have been facing trouble to get their pensions and huge loss after retirement due to the circulars.

Seeking interference of the Prime Minister to resolve the problems, they have submitted a memorandum to the PMO on Sunday, so that the helpless officials and employees can get rid of the trouble.

Due to the problems, some officials and employees including those working in the Department of Family Planning under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry have been getting only 60 percent of their pensions. Authorities have been deducting the rest 40 percent or more showing rules, according to the officials and employees transferred to revenue sector from projects.

According to service rules and guideline to transfer project employees under revenue sector, the service period of a project official or employee will be counted from the date of joining the project job. The service benefits, pensions and leaves will also be counted from the date.