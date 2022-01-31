

Book ‘Kunming Theke Cumilla’ unwrapped

The function was arranged maintaining health guidelines. It was attended by around 80 friends, relatives, well-wishers and readers.

Freedom Fighter Faridur Rahman, who is also a renowned writer and film maker, Travel Writer Anisur Rahman Rana, Travel Writer and DIG Police Ruhul Amin Shiper, and Travel Writer and Journalist Zakaria Mandal were, among others, present at the function.

The writers congratulated Salim Solaiman and expressed their hope that like his previous books, this new one will also meet readers' expectation.

Folklore Researcher and Writer Mustafa Salim as owner of Utso Prokashon cited his past experiences about publishing three previous books of Salim Solaiman during Book Fairs in 2020 and 2021.

'Kunming Theke Cumilla' will also be a good-selling book at this year's Book Fair, he added.







'Kuming Theke Cumilla', the 5th travelogue of Writer Salim Solaiman, was unwrapped at a function held in a restaurant beside the Dhanmondi Lake in the capital on Friday morning. The book has been published by Utso Prokashon.The function was arranged maintaining health guidelines. It was attended by around 80 friends, relatives, well-wishers and readers.Freedom Fighter Faridur Rahman, who is also a renowned writer and film maker, Travel Writer Anisur Rahman Rana, Travel Writer and DIG Police Ruhul Amin Shiper, and Travel Writer and Journalist Zakaria Mandal were, among others, present at the function.The writers congratulated Salim Solaiman and expressed their hope that like his previous books, this new one will also meet readers' expectation.Folklore Researcher and Writer Mustafa Salim as owner of Utso Prokashon cited his past experiences about publishing three previous books of Salim Solaiman during Book Fairs in 2020 and 2021.'Kunming Theke Cumilla' will also be a good-selling book at this year's Book Fair, he added.