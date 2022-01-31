Video
Home
City News
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Published : Monday, 31 January, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 102
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar
Economics Department of Premier University organises a webinar titled Economic Achievements and Progress of 50 Years of Bangladesh Independence on Sunday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
