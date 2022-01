Hedayetul Islam passes away

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Zohr prayer at Badshahrtek Jame Masjid at Uttara Sector 3 in the capital today (January 31). His family members, relatives and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.















Former Tax Commissioner (Rtd), Life member of Dhaka Officer's Club and Chairman of the Willes Little Flower School and College Alhaj Syed Md Hedayetul Islam died on Sunday at 1:09am due to old age complications. He was 87.His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Zohr prayer at Badshahrtek Jame Masjid at Uttara Sector 3 in the capital today (January 31). His family members, relatives and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.