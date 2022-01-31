JCI Dhaka East hosts Project Angel

JCI Dhaka East organised an event titled 'Project Angel - Light of Hope' in collaboration with JAAGO Bangladesh at Banani area in the capital on Saturday.

JCI Dhaka East initiated the shadow program where members took responsibility for the education and other basic need of six children for a year. As their guardian angels they will provide the kids with the hope and support to actualize their dreams.

A team under the leadership of Local President of JCI Dhaka East-2022 Tahsin Azim Shezan initiated the programme to provide all guidelines.

The chair of organizing committee for the program was Local Director for JCI Dhaka East Nahida Haque Muna and co- chair of organizing committee general member Ahmed Imtiaz.







